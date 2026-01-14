Gas leak in Alameda prompts evacuations, shelter-in-place warnings

A ruptured gas line in Alameda has prompted neighborhood evacuations and shelter-in-place warnings on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Alameda Fire Department said the leak happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street and Pacific Avenue in the city's Woodstock neighborhood on the west side of the island.

The Alameda Police Department said officers were assisting with the evacuation of residents in the area, as well as students at Island High School on Pacific Avenue, which is next to the leak. For those not being evacuated, a shelter-in-place was in effect for residents and businesses in the surrounding area, including The Academy of Alameda middle school, located about a block west of the leak location, adjacent to Woodstock Park.

Pacific Gas and Electric was on hand trying to cap the leak, the fire department said. According to a PG&E spokesperson, a third party struck a gas line at the location. An excavator was seen abandoned at the intersection where road work was underway.

An excavator is seen at the intersection of 5th Street and Pacific Avenue in Alameda where a gas leak was reported, January 14, 2026. KPIX

Police said road closures in the area include: 5th Street from Buena Vista to Lincoln avenues, and Pacific Avenue between 4th and Webster Streets. People were being urged to avoid the area and follow instructions from first responders.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.