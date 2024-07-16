Alameda family killed in home shooting identified

The Alameda County Coroner identified four of the five victims allegedly killed by an Alameda man on July 10.

Alameda police suspect 54-year-old Shane Parrish Killian of fatally shooting several of his family members.

The victims were identified as William Andrew Killian, 6, Brenda Natali Morales, 36, Miguel Angel Carcamo Ramirez, 70, and Wesley James Killian, 1.

One of the victims has yet to be identified.

Four of the victims died on July 10. The fifth victim, 1-year-old Wesley Killian, died on Monday from his injuries.

Shane Killian was arrested as a suspect and was charged with several felonies, including murder, corporal injury to a relationship partner, elder or dependent adult abuse, infliction of injury, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of an unconventional pistol. He also faces several enhancements.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road in Alameda. According to police, Shane Killian's father-in-law had managed to get to a neighbor and asked them to call 911.

Police said his father-in-law was later found outside of the home, where he gave police information about what happened before dying.