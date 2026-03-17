Alameda police prep for St. Patrick's Day beach takeover after weekend event, shopping center disturbances

Alameda police were preparing to handle possible unruly crowds at Crown Memorial Beach on St. Patrick's Day after disturbances followed a planned "beach takeover" over the weekend.

In a press release, the Alameda Police Department said hundreds of teens and young adults gathered at the beach for a party advertised on social media, initially promoted for Sunday and Tuesday. The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department received word that the Sunday event had been moved to Saturday, police said, and both park district police and APD officers were deployed to maintain a high-profile presence at the gathering.

According to police, the Sunday gathering was generally peaceful, although there were reports of underage drinking at the beach. When the event concluded, some of the participants headed to the South Shore Shopping Center, where police began receiving reports of disturbances and fights.

In one incident, attendees were pepper-sprayed by partygoers, police said, while another incident involved a dispute over an "assassin"-style game using water guns. The department also said it received reports of a stun gun being used within the craowd.

The Alameda Fire Department took at least one person to the hospital. Several businesses at the shopping center closed early because of the disturbances, police said.

The Tuesday gathering advertised on social media indicated, "Be there after school." Alameda police said the department and park district police would again maintain an increased presence at the event to help ensure public safety and minimize impacts to businesses and the community.