East Bay News

Alameda County Sheriff seeks help with missing at-risk San Leandro woman

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office Sunday asked for the public's help finding a missing 69-year-old woman.

Missing San Leandro woman Peggy Young
Missing San Leandro woman Peggy Young Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Peggy Young was last seen at a care facility at 1476 164th Avenue in San Leandro around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office. She has a mental health diagnosis that requires medication she has not taken, the sheriff's office said.

She is described as a Black woman 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black-green blouse and black pajama pants, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (510) 667-7721 or local law enforcement.

