Alameda County plans to give away 15 million free diapers

A program in Alameda County will help parents get diapers and wipes for free.On Monday, the county launched one of the largest diaper bank programs in the country. It's part of a $5.8 million three-year program to provide families free diapers and wipes.

The National Diaper Bank Network releases an annual report called the Diaper Check. In 2024, they found diapers cost more than $100 a month, and 46% of families with young children reported diaper insecurity.

The groups behind the diaper bank said diaper insecurity can lead to health problems, with desperate parents leaving them on for too long. They said, in California, there are approximately 40,000 preventable visits to the emergency room every year for rashes, infections and severe diaper rash.

"Emergency rooms and urgent care are not the solution to diaper need," said Supervisor Lena Tam, who chairs the Social Services Committee on the Board of Supervisors. "Research shows that one of the most effective means of addressing diaper need is to integrate diaper and wipe distribution into existing wraparound services provided by trusted local partners. This is why I am proud of our County and our partners' collective leadership expanding one of the largest diaper bank programs in the Country to 50 sites across our county. No family should have to experience the harmful consequences of diaper need."

The initiative is funded by Alameda County and First 5 Alameda. It will be run by the Alameda County Social Services Agency and the nonprofit SupplyBank.org.

Parents will be able to get free diapers and wipes from 50 sites placed at libraries, WIC centers, schools, health clinics, and community-based organizations. The goal is to distribute more than 15 million diapers and 37 million baby wipes.

See the list of distribution sites here.