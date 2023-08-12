Alameda comedy show raises money for Maui

ALAMEDA -- Victims of the week's firestorms in Maui will need help to rebuild and a comedy show fundraiser was held in Alameda Friday night to raise money for the region.

There were a lot of laughs at Faction Brewing in Alameda Friday night.

That helped comedian Chris Posades take his mind off the devastation that has taken place in Maui. Two of his relatives lost their homes in the fire.

"They're safe but they did lose both of their homes," Posades said,

His cousin was supposed to welcome his first baby into the world on the day the fire started. Instead, the due date passed and the focus now has been on trying to find a safe place to stay.

"For the most part, everything is pretty much gone and all the baby stuff that my cousin and his wife had is just in the rubble. They tried to go up to see but everything is flat," Posades said.

A portion of the ticket sales from the comedy show will go directly to the victims in Hawaii.

"Alameda Comedy Works is a family and one of our family members had the wildlife affect them directly and it was a no-brainer," said Jason Toupes, with Alameda Comedy Works.

As the extent of the devastation comes into focus, it's clear there's going to be a lot of work to do to rebuild. Money will not bring back some of the things that were considered treasures on the island.

Posades has no doubt Maui will get through this tragedy.

"The way everybody rallies around each other is unprecedented in my life until I moved there and saw it for myself. Like, wow! People can just open their hearts and homes to each other and not have any strings attached."