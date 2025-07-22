Suspicious device found next to Alameda school; bomb squad responds

A suspicious device found next to an Alameda school on Tuesday prompted a law enforcement response and the closing of streets in the area.

The Alameda Police Department said on social media that officers and Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were investigating the item at the corner of 6th Street and Taylor Avenue.

The Sheriff's Office bomb squad was seen deploying its equipment at the site. There was no immediate word about the nature of the suspicious device or how it was found.

The location is adjacent to The Child Unique Montessori School and across the street from Saint Barnabas Catholic Church. A school spokesperson said there were currently no classes at the facility, formerly the Saint Barnabas Elementary School, because of the summer break.

Police closed all pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area during the incident.

At 1:55 p.m., police announced on social media that the intersection had been reopened after giving the all clear. No further updates were available.