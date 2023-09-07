Air district launches tool to search notices of violation around region

SAN FRANCISCO - The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Thursday a new web tool where people can search for all notices of violation that the district has issued in the past five years.

For people who may be interested in finding out which facilities in their communities were accused of violating air quality laws, the tool can be found here.

People can search by locations, facility names, date ranges, current enforcement status and the amount of the penalty, according to the air district. For penalties of $100,000 or more, the district also sends out public announcements.

"As part of our commitment to transparency, the air district has developed a new web tool for the public to track notices of violation that have been issued for facilities in their communities," said air district executive officer Philip Fine. "The air district is committed to vigorously enforcing air quality regulations to protect the health of all Bay Area residents."