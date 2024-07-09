Air District issues Spare the Air Alert for Wednesday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert for smog for Wednesday.

District officials said air quality is forecast to be unhealthy Wednesday. The forecast says to expect very high inland temperatures in the 100s and a weak afternoon sea breeze, along with motor vehicle exhaust, all of which will create elevated concentrations of ozone, or smog.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels.

Ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain. It can trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

Long-term exposure can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be undertaken only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

To find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect, residents can register for email air alerts at www.sparetheair.org, call 1 (800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air app or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.