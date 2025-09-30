After fertility struggles, Bay Area woman advocating for PCOS awareness

Marissa Chase never thought she'd find herself walking into a fertility clinic. But after nearly a year of trying to conceive with her husband and facing mounting disappointment, she realized something wasn't right.

"You know, it was finally the time. The month. The time to start trying," Chase said. "And ultimately, it was pregnancy test fail after fail after fail."

Each negative test brought new waves of uncertainty. With no clear diagnosis, anxiety took hold.

"It was honestly terrifying, right? Because you didn't know," she said. "Everything runs through your head, like, I'm never going to be able to have a family. Among other things. So, it was very scary."

Chase eventually turned to RMA of Northern California, a fertility clinic specializing in advanced reproductive care. There, Dr. Jonathan Kort delivered a diagnosis that had gone undetected for years: polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS.

PCOS affects about 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health. It's a leading and often underdiagnosed cause of infertility.

"So, a lot of times, our patients with infertility have been trying for months and even years at home," Kort said. "And, often, they're told to just keep trying. But the majority of patients with PCOS, they're not ovulating regularly. And sometimes, they're not ovulating at all. So, them trying at home, without any treatment, is not really effective."

Kort said seeking treatment sooner can increase the chances of conception, especially when patients aren't seeing signs of regular ovulation.

That treatment changed everything for Chase, not just once, but twice.

"I will never forget it. Literally never forget it," she said. "It was the best feeling in the entire world."

Today, she shares her story to encourage others facing similar challenges to seek help and hold on to hope.

"It was amazing. Nothing about birth and what they say is underrated," Chase said. "From the emotions, being scared, excited, to actually experiencing that type of love for the first time. I think that every person on this planet should be able to experience that type of love. Because it's completely unique."

Though her path to motherhood wasn't easy, Chase says every step was worth it.