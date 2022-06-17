Adult in stable condition after water rescue off San Francisco's Pier 38
SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco were able to rescue a person in distress in the water off of Pier 38 Friday morning.
Water rescuers were in the area at 10:25 a.m., according to the fire department's Twitter account.
The department is asking the public to avoid the area while the rescue effort is underway.
Shortly before 11 a.m., fire officials said the adult was pulled from the water by crews with Fireboat 3. Medics provided treatment and the person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
