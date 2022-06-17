Watch CBS News
Adult in stable condition after water rescue off San Francisco's Pier 38

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco were able to rescue a person in distress in the water off of Pier 38 Friday morning. 

Water rescuers were in the area at 10:25 a.m., according to the fire department's Twitter account. 

San Francisco Fire Department fireboat SFFD Marine Unit

The department is asking the public to avoid the area while the rescue effort is underway. 

Shortly before 11 a.m., fire officials said the adult was pulled from the water by crews with Fireboat 3. Medics provided treatment and the person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

