Activate Oakland community-building program launches with night skate party

OAKLAND -- Thursday night was special for many Oakland residents like Kei Kei Kemp.

Kemp is one of the founders of Panther Skate Plaza, a collective volunteer group of roller skaters in West Oakland.

That's why she decided to apply for Activate Oakland -- a city-run program meant to "activate" public spaces with fun community events. On Thursday the "Panther Prowl" skate party was the first Activate event of the season.

"Fun! ... It is very important that we have fun because it has to create that excitement … A lot is going on in the world but, when you can let it out like three hours of pure fun, you're gonna come out with solutions. You'll forget why you were mad. It's gonna change your mood," Kemp said.

"It's just not only about roller skating. It's about having somewhere to be, where everybody accepts you, regardless of your circumstances. It's about what you can do on those skates. It's a cause I'm passionate about," Kemp added.

Sponsorship recipients like Kemp receive marketing assistance and up to $15,000 in financial assistance to help with events like this. Nearly 40 groups will put on dozens of events like night markets, music events and Foothill Fiesta throughout 2024.

"We're super excited to have the sponsorship as we've been wanting to expand the offerings of our programs. We did just finish buying skates for our library with some grants we got from the Department of Violence Prevention and -- with some of the money from Activate Oakland -- we wanna expand with more sizes, more lights and safety equipment," said Andrew J. Nielsen, a Panther Skate Plaza member.

For the kids and families enjoying the night and, for the future of Oakland, Kemp believes in being the change.

"You have to be the change or else it won't -- a lot of people don't have an example of what it means to be positive. But, if you have some of that, that is your job -- to be the change."

As the skaters rolled, Activate Oakland proved to be more than a sponsorship. It is a catalyst for positive change in the heart of Oakland.