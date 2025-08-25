AC Transit driver injured in possible domestic violence incident aboard bus

An Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District bus driver was involved in a possible domestic violence incident aboard the bus on Monday morning, transit officials said.

The incident happened on a bus outside the Richmond BART station at about 7:35 a.m., an AC Transit spokesperson said.

The bus driver suffered superficial cuts and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said. One person was in custody. Neither the suspect nor the victim was identified.

AC Transit said the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office was investigating the circumstances of the incident. No further details were immediately available from the Sheriff's Office.