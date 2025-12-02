AC Transit bus plows into building in Oakland after collision with another vehicle

At least four AC Transit bus passengers were hurt in Oakland after their bus crashed with another vehicle before smashing into a building, authorities said.

The Oakland Fire Department said crews were dispatched at about 1:18 p.m. to the area of 68th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Four people on the bus were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, the Fire Department said.

The bus originally collided with a white SUV before it crashed into an auto body shop, coming to rest about a third of the way inside the large, warehouse-style building. It was not immediately known if anyone inside the building was injured.

Update: the cause of this vehicle incident is under investigation, all patients have been transported and Oakland Fire personnel is no longer on scene. Expect delays along Foothill Blvd between 65-73rd for the next few hrs. https://t.co/kooWpj1ORo pic.twitter.com/aOR2B3pqlv — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) December 2, 2025

A structural engineer was requested to evaluate the impacted building, the Fire Department said.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation. Traffic along Foothill Boulevard between 65th and 73rd Avenue was to be impacted for several hours, the Fire Department said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.