Abandoned rabbits rescued from San Francisco park face long wait for adoption

SAN FRANCISCO -- A neighborhood group in San Francisco became bunny wranglers this week when they rescued a group of rabbits abandoned in a Sunset District park.

According to an S.F. Animal Care & Control spokesperson, the rabbits had spent months living wild in Golden Gate Heights Park when a citizen group that included "determined teens" rounded them up and took them to the SFACC shelter, where they were spayed, neutered and put up for adoption.

Rabbit rescued in Golden Gate Heights Park. Jean Kind

The organization says it has been deluged with rabbits recently and is operating over capacity which makes it difficult to process animals into homes because the demand for rabbits is limited. Some of the rabbits in the shelter have been waiting for more than six months to find a forever home.

SFACC is waiving rabbit adoption fees for qualified adopters. The shelter is open daily for adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. Call (415) 554-6364 or visit their website for more information.