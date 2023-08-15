A.I.-drafted resolution to regulate use of A.I. passed by California legislature

The California Legislature has adopted an artificial intelligence-drafted resolution expressing the state's pledge to examine and implement regulations on AI use.



Senate Concurrent Resolution 17 (SCR 17), introduced in January by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, in January, was unanimously approved Monday in the California State Assembly. This is the first AI-drafted resolution in the U.S., Dodd's office said.



SCR 17 is a "significant step toward ensuring California is at the forefront of responsible AI deployment and use," Dodd said in a statement. "The principles outlined here will help protect the rights of the public while leveraging the benefits of AI. I appreciate the bipartisan support of my colleagues."



The resolution highlights challenges posed by AI-driven technology and systems, such as unauthorized data collection and sharing, according to the senator's office.



"At the same time, the resolution recognizes the potential benefits of AI, including increased efficiency in agriculture and data analysis that could revolutionize industries," Dodd's office noted.



The measure, which was previously ratified by the full Senate, does not require the state governor's signature, it noted.



President Joe Biden discussed the future of AI technology with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a collective of tech leaders from the Silicon Valley during his visit to the Bay Area in June.



The president pledged to implement safeguards to ensure there are no threats to national security or the economy before AI tools become public.