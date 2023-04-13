Second victim, a 4-year-old girl, dies following major Woodland crash

13-year-old charged in Woodland crash that killed 2 13-year-old charged in Woodland crash that killed 2 02:21

WOODLAND -- The fiery crash in Woodland on Saturday has claimed a second life: the four-year-old granddaughter of the first victim, Tina Vital who died at the scene.

Tina Vital and her granddaughter. Both died as a result of the fiery crash in Woodland on 4/8/23. Family of Tina Vital

According to the family, the child died early Wednesday in the hospital after being injured in the crash that was caused by a 13-year-old driving a stolen vehicle.

Woodland Police Department was led on a chase that ended when the teenager lost control and crashed into two other vehicles, which caused these vehicles to catch fire.

At least 10 people, three of whom were children, were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The suspect made his first court appearance on Wednesday in Yolo County Juvenile Court in a wheelchair and a neck brace.

CBS13 obtained a case summary listing charges of two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of evading a peace officer causing death, two counts of evading a peace officer causing injury, two counts of evading a peace officer with reckless driving, evading a police officer with driving in the opposite direction, child abuse/endangerment, theft/unauthorized use of a vehicle, and driving without a license. Several of the charges carry enhancements of infliction of great bodily injury.

The victim, whose name has not been released, will remain behind bars.

After the hearing, the suspect's mother fainted and was transported from the scene by ambulance.