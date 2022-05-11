$5,000 reward offered in Santa Rosa sideshow shooting on Cinco de Mayo

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) -- A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a shooting during an illegal sideshow in Santa Rosa on Cinco de Mayo.

The shooting happened May 5 just after 10 p.m. on the 800 block of Sebastopol Road between McMinn and West Avenues. Santa Rosa police said some 200 vehicles were involved in sideshow demonstrations when the shooting occurred, with hundreds of people participating or watching.

The 22-year-old victim of the shooting was a spectator and he was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was initially in critical condition but is now stable and expected to survive.

Police said the reward was being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. Detectives were specifically seeking video or photos that would help identify the suspected shooter(s).

Santa Rosa police said the sideshow on Sebastopol road was one of several across the city that were offshoots of Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies, Petaluma and Rohnert Park police officers and the California Highway Patrol joined with Santa Rosa police to respond to and break up the gathering.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the Santa Rosa police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590 or through the SRPD tip line at srcity.org/CrimeTips.