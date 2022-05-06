Gunfire erupts at Santa Rosa sideshow; Shooting victim in critical condition

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) -- A man was critically wounded Thursday night when gunfire erupted at one of several sideshows in Santa Rosa and across Sonoma County that drew hundreds of spectators and participants.

Santa Rosa police said the illegal gatherings were offshoots of Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

"Last night, during Cinco de Mayo celebrations going on throughout the city, Santa Rosa police department received information about sideshows forming in multiple areas throughout the city and county," police said in a Facebook post.

At about 7:30 p.m., Santa Rosa police received reports of sideshow activity in the area of Sebastopol Road at West Avenue. Within minutes, the crowd grew to over 200 vehicles and hundreds of people gathered in the intersection to watch sideshow activity.

By 9:00 p.m., police said, there were an estimated 750 people and over 200 vehicles in the area participating or watching the sideshow.

Due to the large numbers of spectators and vehicles blocking the intersections, officers chose to initially keep a watchful presence and monitor the situation.

At about 10:08 p.m., police said they received a report of a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Sebastopol Road. The reporting party advised dispatch that they were transporting the victim to an area hospital for medical attention.

The 22-year-old, male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He is currently in critical condition but is expected to live.

The Santa Rosa police along with Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies, Petaluma and Rohnert Park police officers and the California Highway Patrol joined together in response and broke up the gathering.

It was not immediately known if any arrests were made or vehicles impounded.