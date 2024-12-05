Watch CBS News
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California minutes after offshore 7.0 quake

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Aftershocks from large 7.0 magnitude quake expected into the evening
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near the town of Cobb in Lake County late Thursday morning, just minutes after a powerful 7.0 quake hit off the Northern California coast.

The earthquake hit at 10:47 a.m. Thursday, about three minutes after the earthquake off the Humboldt County coast

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 5.8 earthquake approximately 5.6 miles west northwest of Cobb with a depth of .6 miles. So far, there have been no reports of damage from this quake.

The USGS later revised the strength of the Lake County quake to magnitude 4.1.

The larger magnitude 7.0 earthquake triggered a tsunami warning for a long stretch of the California coast, north into Oregon and south of Monterey County. The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning with expected arrival in the Bay Area at 12:10 p.m.  However, that warning was subsequently canceled.

