Northern California coastal evacuations lifted after quake prompts tsunami warning

A tsunami warning for the Northern California coast prompted by a major earthquake that struck in the ocean off Humboldt County Thursday morning has been lifted, officials said.

The earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, struck at 10:44 p.m. in the ocean west of the community of Petrolia. Multiple aftershocks have also been reported.

The earthquake prompted a tsunami warning for much of the coast, stretching from the Bay Area northward into Oregon.

Around noon, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center announced that the warning has been lifted.

The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon. No tsunami danger presently exists for this area. This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this event. Refer to https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for more information. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

During the warning, authorities in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties told people along beaches and low-lying areas to move to higher around and avoid coastal areas.

Along with the orders to leave the coast, the earthquake has also impacted Bay Area Rapid Transit service, including the closure of the Transbay Tube.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the agency announced that service was stopped in the tunnel connecting Oakland and San Francisco. Several minutes later, BART announced that there was a "major delay" in all directions and that the tube remained closed.

Normal service along BART was restored shortly before noon.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. We have resumed normal train service. Please expect systemwide major delays. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) December 5, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.