Safety remains a concern in Union Square following shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall

The shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall in Union Square over the weekend is just the latest challenge for what was once one of San Francisco's thriving retail centers.

Union Square has struggled to come back after the pandemic, with several major stores closing. Since the Saturday incident, city officials have pledged to bring more police officers in to patrol the area.

Chloe Berg and Ryan Bludau were having lunch near Maiden Lane on Tuesday, located about a block away from where the 49ers rookie wide receiver was shot Saturday afternoon.

"It's unnerving, I know we've had some coworkers that have had incidents walking around this area near Market Street, you don't like to hear it," Bludau said. "Just a good reminder to always to be aware of your surroundings."

With Tuesday being the first day back at the office for many who work near Union Square, CBS News Bay Area saw San Francisco police officers doing foot patrols and the usual squad cars parked nearby the busy area.

Right after the attempted robbery and shooting, Mayor London Breed and city officials said they would be tripling the number of police officers in the area.

"There's always police here around this area, so that also makes us feel safe too," Berg said.

But safety continues to be a concern for Selwyn Montgomery, who was covering a shift at Graystone Hotel right across from where Pearsall was shot in the chest.

"It was an unfortunate situation. I'm definitely happy that he's doing better, it also you know, is unfortunate for the victim's family as well. Both sides it's unfortunate because he's a kid," he told CBS News Bay Area.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office is expected to file criminal charges against the suspect in juvenile court by Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspect is 17 years old and from the Central Valley community of Tracy. Officials said it was unlikely the teen knew Pearsall was a 49ers football player.

"For the young man, it's a learning lesson for him because he's only 17 and it helps him out to realize how important life is and the decisions that you make," Montgomery said.

Pearsall was released from the hospital less than 24 hours later, and fans are relieved to hear he's back around his team. He has been placed on the non-football injury list and will miss a minimum of four weeks.

"I'm glad he's okay and I'm excited for this season," Berg said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against the teen early Tuesday evening, saying the boy would face attempted murder with enhancements as well as other charges.