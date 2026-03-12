49ers officially sign Mike Evans; Pro Bowl receiver inks 3-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers made official on Thursday one of the top free-agent acquisitions in the NFL this offseason, announcing Mike Evans was signed to a three-year deal.

The team did not disclose terms of the deal, which is reportedly for up to $60 million with incentives and $16 million guaranteed.

The 32-year-old Evans is a six-time Pro Bowler who has played his entire 12-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who selected him at number 7 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M University. Evans has the second-most receiving yards (13,052) and touchdowns (108) among active players, and ranks 10th all-time in career receiving touchdowns.

Before last year's injury-plagued season, Evans registered 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000-or-more receiving yards, the longest streak to begin a career in NFL history.

The 49ers are betting Evans will continue to remain healthy enough to bolster its depleted receiving corps, which last year saw Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jenninigs miss significant time, the departure of Deebo Samuel to free agency, and the failure of Brandon Aiyuk to return from a 2024 knee injury. Tight end George Kittle also suffered a torn achilles tendon last season and his timeline for returning is not clear.

Evans told reporters in a conference call on Thursday that Kittle was one of the reason he decided to come to the 49ers.

"I talked to most of the guys already on the team," said Evans. "But George was the biggest salesman. I mean, George sold it big time. He's a big reason why I'm here, just because of the type of player and teammate he is."

Evans noted how, even with all the injuries the 49ers had last year, they were a win away from the top seed in the NFC playoffs last season and finished at 12-5.

"I feel like they were one piece away," Evans said, "And I think I'm that piece. I look forward to coming here and proving that."

The 49ers have also added other pieces during the free agency period. On Wednesday the team acquiring defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys for a third-round pick. The 49ers are also bringing back tight end Jake Tonges after his breakthrough season stepping in for Kittle when he was sidelined with injuries. Tonges's agent said his client agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal instead of becoming a restricted free agent.

The 49ers also signed kicker Eddie Piñeiro to a four-year extension, locking up the kicker with the second-highest career field goal percentage (89.7%) in NFL history among qualifying kickers (100 field goals made).