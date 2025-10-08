49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, voices support for Jake Moody

Eddy Piñeiro has quickly become a fan favorite with the San Francisco 49ers.

That's easy to do when you start your 49ers career a perfect 11-for-11 on field goal attempts. Pineiro was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his 4-for-4 day in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, which included a crucial 59-yarder with 2:57 left in the game.

Eddy Piñeiro #18 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 02, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Fans felt tortured after the Jake Moody era. The former third-round pick was released after Week 1 when he went 1-for-3 on FG attempts. It ended a long-time battle between fans and the 49ers front office who seemingly refused to let him go.

Pineiro has been the opposite. In fact, he has kicked the game-winner in two of the four games he has played for San Francisco.

Pineiro was sitting on the couch in Week One and has reiterated how grateful he is for the opportunity in San Francisco. He's also revealed that he reached out to Moody and that he's tired of hearing bad things about the kicker.

#49ers kicked Eddy Pineiro reached out to Jake Moody the other day and says he has his support, thinks he will have a successful career. Says he’s tired of people talking about him.



Class act move. #FTTB | #49ers pic.twitter.com/0a1SECroXl — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 8, 2025

"I talked to him the other day," Pineiro told reporters on Wednesday. "He's a great kicker. I messaged him the other day, and he's going to do well in this league.

Pineiro, who owns the third-highest field goal percentage in NFL history, is a fan of the former 49ers kicker.

"He had a bad stint here, and sometimes you just need a fresh start," Piñeiro said. "He's got my support, he's gonna do well."

Pineiro has dealt with those struggles himself. He is on his seventh team and was released by the Carolina Panthers after a down year in 2024.

"I've needed fresh starts from other teams," he said. "A new set of eyes, teammates, coaches, just a reset."

His reset has been exactly what the 49ers have hoped for as he continues to build onto his successful season.

