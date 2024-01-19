49ers fans rally in San Jose ahead of playoff opener

SAN JOSE -- The Faithful showed up and represented at the 49ers rally at Blanco Urban Venue in downtown San Jose Friday.

Mike Bobadilla has been a Niners fan since 1972. He said red and gold runs through his veins.

"From the very beginning, it's just like this," Bobadilla said. "I always felt like we're part of a family. Once you get into it, I live and die with them."

The Faithful lined up in the rain to support the team Friday afternoon. They said nothing -- not even the rain -- could keep them away.

Erin Kennedy and Cathy Chapin are 49ers fans and best friends. They have been going together to 49ers games for nearly 20 years. They said Friday's rally was one of the best they've attended.

"So we get a little wet! We will dry," they said. "We've sat through torrential rains during the games so this is nothing!"

Rey Peña is also a diehard fan. He was named 49er Fan of the Year in 2022.

"The Faithful shows up anywhere and everywhere," Peña said. "It doesn't matter what city, which stadium. We all come out in force, the Niner Empire! We're faithful till the day we die."

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore was at the San Jose rally signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

Saturday's game is the 10th playoff meeting between the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers -- the most in NFL history.

49ers fans said they're excited for their team to take on the Packers.

"This is one of the last bags that they gave out at Candlestick before they shut down and we went to the playoffs against the Packers and that's when we sent the Packers home," said Clara Carter. "We sent them packing and we're gonna send them packing again from Levi's Stadium. Go Niners! See you at the Super Bowl in Vegas!"

The 49ers are favored to win by 9 1/2 points.