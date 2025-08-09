49ers fans kick off preseason with high hopes and a mother's story of resilience

Optimism is running high among die-hard San Francisco 49ers fans as the new NFL season begins, despite the team missing the playoffs last year.

Eight months after their last game, the 49ers hosted their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, and many fans are already talking about a potential Super Bowl run. Among them was Lori Garmany, a superfan whose excitement for the game came despite a deeply personal tragedy.

"This is my first day that I've been out all day from the hospital," Garmany said. "I would feel so guilty. But all three of my boys were like, 'Mom, we're here at the hospital with him. You go, enjoy yourself.'"

For more than 60 days, Garmany has been by her son Jeff's side at Valley Medical Center. On June 9, the 35-year-old was riding his motorcycle to work when, according to San Jose police, a car made an illegal U-turn in front of him, causing a crash that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Police later arrested the driver who left the scene, but Garmany says her son's life will never be the same after the hit-and-run crash.

"He was left on the ground to die. Thank God he's alive," she said. "We give all our glory to God. And he actually is moving some fingers, some toes. So we're praying for a miracle."

Saturday's game gave Garmany a rare escape from the hospital — a few hours to focus on something joyful. She arrived in her red 49ers-themed car, one of the first fans in line that morning.

"I just met Robert, I just met these guys today," she said with a smile. "You can come to a 49er tailgating, and you can have a family."

That family spirit was alive throughout Levi's Stadium, with fans brimming with optimism despite last year's losing record.

"I've been waiting since we walked out here the last game," said Jesse Mendez. "It's here. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to get out there to scream and yell."

"I'm happy. All my Sundays are booked," added another fan, Cruz Salazar. "Don't call me, don't text me — I'm not home."

With Levi's Stadium set to host the Super Bowl this season, fans are daring to dream about seeing their team win it all on home turf.

"It's a dream come true if we do win a Super Bowl here," said Jose Salazar.

"It'd be amazing," Mendez agreed. "To have home-field advantage for the Super Bowl would be something else."

Garmany believed miracles can happen, for both her team and her son's recovery.

"Mark my words, we are going to take the season, we are going to come back with a vengeance and we're going to win this Super Bowl for The City of Santa Clara and the Bay," she said.

Jeff and his brothers planned to watch the game from his hospital room, cheering for the 49ers from afar. Garmany laughed that it might get a little loud in there.