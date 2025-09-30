49ers' Brock Purdy hopeful to play Thursday against Rams, listed as questionable

Quarterback Brock Purdy was slated to miss practice on Tuesday as he deals with a toe injury that sidelined him for two games earlier this season, and his status for the San Francisco 49ers' game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams remains in question.

Purdy returned to the field on Sunday and reported soreness in the injured toe following a 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hasn't been able to practice yet this week and has little time to heal with a short week before the game.

"Thursday night football games, they come quick," he said. "Anything can happen. But I'm so hopeful that I can. We'll see."

Purdy said he felt a lot better than he did after first injuring the toe in the season opener against Seattle. He missed the next two games before returning last week. He said he was told there would be some soreness again if he played but doesn't regret his decision to get back on the field.

He said he would like to play if he is cleared by the doctors to go and he feels healthy enough.

"If I can play this game, I'm going to play," he said. "Obviously, I want to get right and get healthy and everything. But we need to win this game against the Rams. So that's how I'm looking at it.

The 49ers will issue an official injury report on Wednesday but general manager John Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR that Purdy will be listed as questionable.

"We always look into everything for all of our players, so we will take every precaution to make sure that Brock's all right," Lynch said. "I think he is. Now it's just a matter of can he turn it around on a short week?"

Purdy struggled at time against the Jaguars, missing several throws high to his receivers. He went 22 for 38 for 309 yards and two touchdowns but also had two interceptions and lost a fumble on a potential game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

Purdy said he wasn't sure what impact the injury had on his performance.

"I missed the throws on film and everything, but is it something that had to do with my toe and what not? I couldn't tell you at this point," he said.

Starting receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ribs, ankle) also didn't practice on Tuesday and likely will be questionable for the game.

Receiver Jordan Watkins (calf), defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb) and defensive end Robert Beal (ankle) also missed practice, while defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), cornerback Renardo Green (neck), linebacker Dee Winters (knee) and defensive lineman Mykel Williams (wrist) were are limited.

