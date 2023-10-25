Update: 4-year-old girl kidnapped in San Francisco found safe; Girl's relative arrested

A 4-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by a relative early Tuesday morning in San Francisco has been found safe and the suspect was arrested, police said.

The girl was reported kidnapped at about 1:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Mission Street in the city's South of Market area. A man told officers his daughter was taken from their home by a 30-year-old relative, Enas Birawi, without her father knowing or his consent.

Police said investigators followed up on leads and conducted a city-wide search for the victim and suspect. The two were later seen a few blocks away near the 600 block of Eddy Street in the city's Tenderloin district, police said. It was believed Birawi may have been staying in a hotel in the area and could be with her own 8-year-old son.

Enas Birawi San Francisco Police Department

At 5:30 p.m., officers located the 4-year-old victim, Birawi, and her 8-year-old son on the 1500 block of Lombard St. in the city's Marina District. All appeared to be in good physical health, police said.

Birawi was arrested on charges of kidnapping and child endangerment. The 4-year-old victim was reunited with her father, while custody of Birawi's son was given to the boy's father.

Police urged anyone with information is asked to call 415-575-4444 or text a message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

