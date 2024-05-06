Watch CBS News
4 people rescued after boat capsizes in Tomales Bay

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Four people were rescued Sunday afternoon off the coast of Marin County after their boat overturned, according to authorities.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the Marin County Fire Department requested rescue assistance from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office's Henry-1 helicopter after a boat overturned in Tomales Bay. The Henry-1 had already been nearby for water rescue demonstrations at the Bodega Bay Fisherman's Festival and made it to the site in 7 minutes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Henry-1 crew located the upside-down boat in the Bay with two people clinging to the boat and two other people sitting on the hull. 

The Henry-1 landed nearby and carried out a long-line rescue while paramedics were flown to the victims. A tactical flight officer began rescuing the people one by one.

All of those rescued were flown to a nearby residence and then taken to an ambulance, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff. Their current condition is not known.  

First published on May 6, 2024 / 6:34 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

