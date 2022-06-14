32-year-old man fatally shot in San Francisco's Hunters Point Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood that left a 32-year-old man dead, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 10:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ingalls Street. Responding officers learned that the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the shooting Tuesday morning.

Last night, at 10:41PM, @SFPDBayview Officers responded to a shooting in the Ingalls/Oakdale area. A 32 y/o male was shot and died. #SFPD Homicide is investigating this case. pic.twitter.com/ylXTMNKqPm — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) June 14, 2022

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.