30 bike turnouts to be installed on Mount Diablo State Park roadways

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Mount Diablo State Park will have 30 bike turnouts installed on its roadways on Monday, something avid cyclists consider to be a historic win.

"This has truly been a team effort by thousands of people throughout the Bay Area, and I can't thank you enough," said Alan Kalin, president of the cyclist group Mount Diablo Cyclists, in a video announcement.

Mount Diablo State Park cycling California State Parks

Last year, some 150,000 cyclists rode up Mount Diablo and made up 60 percent of all vehicle traffic on its roads.

Cyclists urged the California State Parks and Recreations Department to install turnouts to allow cars to safely pass cyclists climbing up the winding, steep road. In response, the state park installed three pilot bike turnouts, which Mount Diablo Cyclists said were "overwhelmingly successful" in reducing bike-car collisions. The organization said the roadway needs 35 to 40 turnouts total in order to have one every half-mile.

Additional information on bicycle safety at Mount Diablo and visiting the park is available on the state park's website.