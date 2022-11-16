3 tenants displaced after Daly City apartment fire

DALY CITY (BCN/CBS SF) -- Three people escaped injury after their Daly City apartment caught fire late Tuesday afternoon.

A North County Fire Authority spokesperson said Tuesday night that the fire, at 161 Crestwood Dr., was reported just before 5 p.m.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the two-story apartment building. They made entry through the front door to battle the fire. No one was found inside being injured or trapped.

The fire was contained. The three residents were displaced by the fire; two of them have made temporary housing arrangements through the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.