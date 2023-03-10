UPDATE: 4 hurt, 1 critically in commuter bus crash with vehicles near Walnut Creek BART

SAN RAMON -- Four people were injured, including one critically, in a crash involving a commuter bus and multiple cars in Walnut Creek Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened along Ygnacio Valley Road right near the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection Distict (Con Fire) said three cars were involved in a collision with a commuter bus servicing the Bishop Ranch business district of San Ramon.

Aside from the critically injured patient, three other patients were taken to the hospital with injuries, one with moderate injuries and two others with lesser injuries, Con Fire said. Medics were evaulating a number of passengers aboard the bus as well.

Con Fire said the cause of the crash of the crash appeared to be a vehicle exiting Highway 680 going too fast for the rainy conditions.