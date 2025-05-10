Watch CBS News
South Bay News

3 mobile homes go up in flames in San Jose, firefighters say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 5/10/25
PIX Now morning edition 5/10/25 10:25

San Jose firefighters say they're battling a fire that involves three mobile homes, sending a plume of smoke into the air late Saturday afternoon. 

Crews said the fire, which is threatening a fourth mobile home, is on the 500 block of Hermitage Lane in North San Jose.

The primary unit was heavily unit and one exposure with internal damage. The other sustained damage to the deck and roof.

The fourth mobile home had a fence that caught fire, but the structure was not damaged. 

The first call came in around 4:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported. 

Hermitage Lane is near N First Street and E Tasman Drive. 

This is a developing story. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.