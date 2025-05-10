3 mobile homes go up in flames in San Jose, firefighters say

San Jose firefighters say they're battling a fire that involves three mobile homes, sending a plume of smoke into the air late Saturday afternoon.

Crews said the fire, which is threatening a fourth mobile home, is on the 500 block of Hermitage Lane in North San Jose.

The primary unit was heavily unit and one exposure with internal damage. The other sustained damage to the deck and roof.

The fourth mobile home had a fence that caught fire, but the structure was not damaged.

The first call came in around 4:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Hermitage Lane is near N First Street and E Tasman Drive.

This is a developing story.