3 injured, including 2 critically, in shootout during robbery at San Leandro marijuana grow

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a shooting during an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation that left three people injured, including two in critical condition.

According to a release issued by the San Leandro Police Department, on Sunday morning at around 4:20 a.m., authorities received a call regarding a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue.

Arriving officers discovered there had been a shootout between people tending to an indoor marijuana grow at the location and burglary suspects.

A site manager at the grow operation was struck by multiple times by gunfire and was listed in critical condition, police said. One of the burglary suspects located at the scene was shot at least once and also was listed in critical condition.

Additionally, police said a security guard at the site was struck once by gunfire and is listed in stable condition. All three victims were transported to an area hospital.

As officers converged on the location, they spotted a U-Haul van fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the van after it failed to yield, chasing the suspect vehicle into Oakland. During the pursuit, the suspects switched vehicles, getting out the van and driving away in a newer model silver Jeep.

One suspect was caught on foot by San Leandro during an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was not injured and the U-Haul van was recovered and collected as evidence. Police pursued the Jeep for several more minutes until it stopped in the area of 31st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Two additional suspects fled on foot. Police recovered the Jeep.

In its entirety, the pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes. The two suspects who fled on foot from the Jeep eluded capture and remain at large. The two suspects were described as "two younger-aged Hispanic males dressed in dark clothing."

Police said the incident remains is an active investigation. Authorities will work with San Leandro staff to determine if the marijuana grow was a legal and licensed operation.

The shooting is the second such incident in San Leandro in a matter of days. On Wednesday, an armored car driver was fatally shot during a robbery outside the San Leandro Kaiser Medical Center. That suspect remains at large.

More details will be provided as the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740.