3 BART officers among 4 people sent to hospital after crash in West Oakland

By Brandon Downs

CBS San Francisco

WEST OAKLAND – Three Bay Area Rapid Transit police officers and one other person were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in West Oakland, the fire department said.

The Oakland Fire Department said it was at the scene of a medical call and saw three vehicles crash around 2:45 p.m. at the corner of 7th Street and Mandela Parkway.

Four people, including three BART officers, were taken to the hospital after a crash in West Oakland, firefighters said. Citizen App

The fire department said four people from the crash, including three BART police officers were taken to the hospital. 

Two police vehicles and a white van are seen damaged at the scene. 

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. It's also not clear what led up to the crash. 

