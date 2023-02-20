3-alarm fire heavily damages Oakland's historic First African Methodist Episcopal Church

OAKLAND -- After a 5-hour firefight, flames were finally contained early Monday morning at Oakland's historic First African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the city's oldest Black church just after midnight and were confront with massive flames roaring out of the historic site upon arrival.

oakland-church-fire kpix

The firefighting effort was quickly elevated to three alarms bringing approximately 60 firefighters to the scene near 37th and Telegraph Ave.

The intensity of the blaze forced firefighters to defensively fight the fire from outside using three ladder pipes and crews on the ground to put water onto the roof and interior of the building.

Watching the effort was Pastor Rodney Smith.

"It's just devastating," he told KPIX. "Not only for the parishioners, but for the city. We have served and educated the community longer than anybody. This is going to be a big loss."

Even with flames contained, the fire continued to burn inside the building.

oakland-church-fire kpix

"Crews continue to put water on active fire in the upper areas of the church, and look for additional hot spots," Oakland fire tweeted. "Crews contained the fire to the structure of origin."

An investigator was on the scene to determine the cause.

The church was started in 1858 by a small group of residents. In 1863, they purchased the former schoolhouse which had been constructed by Horace Carpentier. The church moved to its present location at 37th and Telegraph in 1954, and became First African Methodist Episcopal Church.