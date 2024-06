A 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in Sonoma County early Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported at 5:22 a.m., centered over 24 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg or more than 31 miles north of Windsor, according to the science bureau.

3.2 earthquake in Northern Sonoma County USGS/KPIX



The tremor had a depth of over half a mile, the USGS said.

No damage has been reported in connection with the quake.