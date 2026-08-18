Golden State Valkyries to host 2027 WNBA All-Star game at Chase Center in San Francisco

The 2027 WNBA All-Star Game is coming to San Francisco and will be held at Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Valkyries, the league announced Tuesday.

A news conference was being held at the arena at 11 a.m., but CBS News Bay Area's Ryan Yamamoto spoke with Valkyries president Jess Smith and Mayor Daniel Lurie ahead of the in-person announcement, which will air on KPIX+ (Channel 44) and on stream.

"It means everything at this moment of continued growth for the WNBA, and the trust to be given to the Bay Area, to the Golden State organization. We know what this means. We have a chance now to bring the WNBA for the first time in this fashion to Northern California, and we get a chance to show off this region," Smith said.

In Year One, the Valkyries made history by reaching the playoffs and becoming the most valuable WNBA team, thanks to fan fervor surrounding the team. According to Sportico's recent report, the Valkyries have a $850 million valuation — making them the most valuable WNBA team a second year in a row.

"The opportunity to bring this jewel event to the Bay Area and to celebrate what we've built not for just Ballhalla, but for all of the WNBA, it felt like the right time," Smith said. "It's a great responsibility, and we feel really deeply that we want to get this right, and we want to celebrate with our fans."

Touting the city's team and the arena, Lurie said, "There is no better sporting experience in the country right now than going to a Valkyries game."

"The Valkyries have taken the sports world by storm," Lurie told CBS News Bay Area. "And now we get to show the entire country with the WNBA All-Star game. Next year is going to be just so exciting for our city and for the Valkyries."