San Francisco's Oracle Park will host MLB All-Star Game again in 2028

Baseball's Midsummer Classic is headed back to San Francisco, where Oracle Park will host the 2028 MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 2007.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that the Giants were awarded the 2028 game, marking the fourth time San Francisco has hosted the event.

The Giants last hosted the All-Star Game in 2007, when Ichiro Suzuki made history with the event's first inside-the-park home run and Barry Bonds made the final All-Star appearance of his career at Oracle Park. San Francisco also hosted the game at Candlestick Park in 1961 and 1984.

From 2007: Ichiro Suzuki warming up on deck during the last MLB All-Star Game held in San Francisco. Brad Mangin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Mayor Daniel Lurie's office used Friday's announcement to highlight San Francisco's efforts to draw visitors and bolster the city's economic recovery.

"The eyes of the world have been on San Francisco for the last two years, and we're proving that we are a city on the rise," Lurie said in a statement.

Lurie pointed to Outside Lands, tourism records and next year's Vogue World as signs of momentum, while saying the city has prioritized public safety for residents and visitors.

"These major events bring visitors, support our local restaurants and bars, and continue to drive our recovery," Lurie said. "And we're going to keep our foot on the accelerator, so every family feels the benefit of that comeback."

The game will headline MLB All-Star Week, which also includes events such as the Home Run Derby, the Futures Game and the MLB Draft.

Oracle Park opened in 2000 and has become known for features including McCovey Cove and Triples Alley. The area around the waterfront ballpark has also seen major changes in recent years, including the Mission Rock development across from the stadium.

The 2027 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago.