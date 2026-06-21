Golden State Valkyries superfan makes regular commute from Hawaii to Ballhalla

Lie Crescini isn't your average Golden State Valkyries fan.

Not only does she get to Ballhalla, San Francisco's mythically raucous Chase Center, three hours before tip off to try and get players autographs, she may also hold the record for farthest travelled to get to the arena.

"Lie where do you live? Hawaii. Where in Hawaii? Oahu and Pearl City," said Crescini.

Lie flies out here specifically to go to Valkyries games. She has family in Morgan Hill and works as an Instacart driver back in Hawaii to save up enough money to come out here and take her nieces to the games.

"I'm 57 years old, so I'm doing a back breaking job just to take her and me to the games," said Crescini.

Lie says she flies out about three times a summer and stays for a month or two at a time.

"Flying back and forth it can't get any more dedicated than that," said Crescini. "This is the most dedicated I've been to any team, any sport."

Her dedication extends to merch too. She has a whole line of t-shirts she's created. One for each player.

"This one is Tip Tizzle. I made a Ja-halla. I made a Burton, Bur-Town and Burton Bridge and Ga-Bay," said Crescini.

Lie's fandom runs so deep she says her roommates back in Hawaii sometimes think she'll never come home.

"I know my roommates are like, I guess I'll see you in the winter?," said Crescini. " I was, like, yeah, I guess."

But Lie says it's all worth it. She's never felt more joy than she does while in Ballhalla, where the Valkyries have sold out every home game since the team's inception last year, and she gets to share it with her young nieces.

"It makes me feel good because I didn't have any aunties that did anything like that for me," said Crescini. "So for me to be able to do it for them, I'll work whatever I have to do to make sure they have this experience."

And don't think Lie is going to miss a game. She'll be traveling back and forth all season and plans to fly back out if the Valks make another historic run in the playoffs.

"I was there last year in San Jose and I will be here this year. We are going to make the playoffs, for sure," said Crescini.