Golden State Valkyries can clinch playoff spot with win over Dallas Wings. Here's how to watch.

The streaking Golden State Valkyries can guarantee their slot in the 2026 WNBA playoffs with a win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at Chase Center on Monday.

The Valkyries (24-9) have won their last five in a row and have beaten the Wings by double-digits in both of their previous matchups this season, a 91-80 home win in Commissioner's Cup play in June and a 94-76 victory in Dallas earlier this month.

The Wings (20-15) are trying to right the ship after dropping six of their last eight games, but a win on Monday night would boost their playoff chances, moving them up to the 7th seed ahead of the Washington Mystics ahead of a six-game homestand. Dallas is seeking a late-season run with the return of injured starters Azzi Fudd and Jessica Shepard, who remains questionable for the Golden State game.

Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings drives around Kaila Charles #6 of the Golden State Valkyries during a game at American Airlines Center on August 07, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Janelle Salaün had a 21-point performance in the last meeting with Dallas but was listed as questionable in Monday's matchup with right knee soreness. All-Star Gabby Williams has served as the Valkyries' primary spark with double-digits points during the five-game winning streak. Veteran guard Tiffany Hayes, who has scored at least nine points off the bench in the last six games, poured in 19 points in the previous game against Dallas.

Bueckers will again be relied on to carry the playmaking load for Dallas, especially with Fudd and Shepard still working their way back from injury. Arike Ogunbowale was back to her prolific form in the Wings' last two games, topping 20 points and will be relied on to generate late-possession shots to overcome the Valkyries stifling defense.

How to watch the Dallas Wings @ Golden State Valkyries

What: Dallas Wings @ Golden State Valkyries

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Time: Pregame show 6:30 p.m., tip-off 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

On TV: KPIX in the Bay Area, KMAX 31 in Sacramento

Online: At CBS Sports cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App in the Bay Area, ESPN 1320 AM in Sacramento area