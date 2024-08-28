Burlingame store owner has been a longtime pillar of the Broadway business district

A local shop owner who some call the Mayor of the Broadway business district in Burlingame has long been the go-to person when area merchants have a problem.

John Kevranian and his wife, Nora, have enjoyed success at their Burlingame shop, Nuts for Candy & Toys, for 30 years. In that time, he says he's grown sweet on the store's business district.

"I love the community. I solve their problems," Kevranian said.

He has proven to be a powerful advocate for 120 businesses as President of the Broadway Burlingame Business Improvement District for the last decade.

He has volunteered thousands of hours helping small family-run shops with everything from grant applications to social media promotion to securing a million dollar federal grant to install dozens of lamp posts for street safety.

"75% of the businesses on Broadway are minority business owners. Usually, minority business owners are not vocal. I am their voice," Kevranian explained.

His community service is rooted in his own immigrant story. His family fled the civil war in Lebanon 1976. He arrived in the U.S. as a 9-year-old who knew no English.

His Dad owned a shoe repair store on Broadway on the same spot where John would eventually open his own candy shop. Kevranian understands the challenges of small business owners, like Haci Kurt of Ristorante Rocca.

Kurt says his restaurant and others survived the pandemic because Kevranian helped him secure government relief grants and outdoor dining space. He also got the county to waive nearly $6 million in fees for more than 5,400 businesses.

"If there's a chance for Broadway mayor, he will win by far," Kurt said. "Everybody will vote for him. He's the one."

Kevranian is also the one students turn to. He's helped hundreds of teenagers find jobs and learn soft skills. He shared resources and connections so Cal student Ryan Luftman could display a pop-up museum exhibit on anti-Semitism.

Currently, Kevranian is working with high school student Anjuli Mishra to help merchants certify their shops as green businesses to save on energy bills and get a county rebate.

Kevranian is a role model and mentor to both students.

"He's always doing something that's really inspirational and that makes me want to do more community engagement," Luftman said.

"I've definitely learned the importance of community and taking the time to know people and listen," Mishra added.

In addition, Kevranian is a big donor to the annual Central County Fire Department holiday toy drive. His store has collected more than 20,000 toys in nearly 30 years.

So for helping the Broadway Burlingame business community and young people thrive, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to John Kevranian.