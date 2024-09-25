"Gorgeous Granny" teaches the love of reading to Pleasanton schoolchildren

A beloved 88-year-old volunteer shows there's power in reading to children and her giving ways are an example for all ages.

Barbara Proctor - known affectionately as GG, which stands for "Gorgeous Granny" - is like a star who lights up an elementary school classroom when she enters to shouts of "GG" from students.

"I get great joy from reading to the kids," Proctor said.

The 88-year-old volunteers reading books to Celeste Nava's second-grade class at Valley View Elementary in Pleasanton. The weekly visits have been a highlight for more than a dozen years.

"If it's GG time, it's fun time," said Nava.

GG reads two books in her 45-minute session, including The Giving Tree, a favorite of hers and her mother's. In fact, her mother is the root of GG's heart of service.

"As my late mother, who lived to be almost 107 said to me, 'Volunteering is a gift you give to yourself,'" Proctor said.

She's volunteered in various capacities since the 1940s. Her volunteerism has included the Pleasanton Library Bookleggers, Meals on Wheels, Tri-Valley Women's Haven and more.

These days, GG volunteers several days a week: She also helps at a homeless center and reads at another school. When she's in the classroom, the former teacher is animated and adds vocabulary and spelling.



Second grader Zoey Tsao never stops learning.

"I like the stories. They're all different kinds of stories," Tsao said.

Xyla Benard gets inspired.

"I'm interested in more books because of GG," said Benard.

And Charlie Whytes gains confidence to read aloud.

"It makes me feel good, 'cause she's teaching me how to read," Whytes smiled.

Proctor added, "I want children to realize that a book can be their best friend."

And that kindness can be their super power.

"I usually ask the students after I read The GIving Tree, 'Have you done something kind recently?'" Proctor said.

This time, students had many responses. One student made breakfast for a parent. Another student helps people when they're sick. Nava calls GG a role model.

"Her volunteerism, her compassion, her passion for reading, really come through," Nava said.

But the story doesn't end when GG leaves. She shared a recent encounter with a young woman.

"She said, 'GG you read to me in the second grade. And it's on account of you that I'm going to college and I love to read.' And that just put me over the moon," Proctor said.

Like the end of a good book, GG feels satisfied. "It's worth it every time I leave here, 'cause I feel so good."

So for empowering children with a love of reading and kindness, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Barbara "GG" Proctor.