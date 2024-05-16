2 suspects arrested in connection with 2023 fatal shooting in Tracy park

Two suspects were arrested after a yearlong investigation into a fatal park shooting in Tracy last year, police said.

Juan Santos, 24, was arrested in Tracy and Adrian Darbison, 18, was detained in Manteca on suspicion of killing Khyrei Currie on April 21, 2023 at McDonald Park, police announced Tuesday.

Several agencies served search and arrest warrants Tuesday to residents in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive, 1500 block of Sephos Street in Manteca, the 1900 block of Darrah Street in Ceres, and the 1000 block of West Ninth Street in Tracy.

The day Currie was killed, the Tracy Police Department received reports about shots fired at 9:31 p.m. in the area of North Central Avenue and First Street. Currie, 23, of Tracy, was found in the 100 block of East First Street.

He was treated at the scene for his injuries and taken to a hospital, where he died during medical treatment, police said.

Investigators alleged that patrol officers had found evidence related to the shooting in the area of a local park located in the 100 block of Central Avenue.

Both suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.