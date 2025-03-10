2 atmospheric river storm systems bring rain, possible hail to the Bay Area starting Tuesday

A pair of relatively weak atmospheric river storm systems will sweep over the Bay Area this week, bringing rain to the Central and North Coasts as well, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service Monday morning posted on X about the first incoming system arriving late Tuesday evening.

Accumulated rain totals will run from more than 4 inches in Big Sur to 1 inch to 2 inches in most other locations. Localized small and urban stream flooding is possible, along with the risk of mudslides.

"In addition, mountain snow is possible in the higher elevations with snow levels around 2500-3000 feet, and there is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday with small hail and locally heavy downpours being the main threats," according to the Weather Service.

The heaviest rain was expected on Wednesday. Cloverdale could clock almost 4 inches of rain, while Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz, San Rafael, Napa, Monterey, Laytonville and Petrolia will likely get 2 or more inches.

San Francisco and Oakland are forecast to get nearly 2 inches, according to the Weather Service.

As the storms roll through, temperatures in most places will range from the 40s to 50s and the highest winds could range from the high 20 mph range to the low- and mid-30 mph range.

The second system is projected to arrive on Friday with continued rain extending into the upcoming weekend.