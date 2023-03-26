2 shot at Sikh temple along Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — At least two people were shot at a Sikh temple along Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County on Sunday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. and started as a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired it at the other. Investigators said a friend of the person who was shot then returned fire.

The second shooter remained at large for some time but has since been taken into custody. The sheriff's office said the two people who were shot were stable in the hospital and were expected to survive.

The sheriff's office also said all involved parties were accounted for.

The shooting happened at the same temple where a Sikh Society Parade was held Sunday morning. Investigators at the scene said they would be attempting to interview people who were in attendance.