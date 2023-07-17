2 Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies die within one week

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office was mourning the loss of two longtime deputies within days of each other last week.

On July 11, Deputy Richard "Troy" Reynolds died of cardiac arrest while on his way to work. Reynolds was a 27-year veteran of the sheriff's office. Reynolds leaves behind his wife, four children, and two step-children.

Four days later, Deputy Arturo "Kiki" Romero, a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was driving home from his shift when he was struck head-on by a DUI driver on Highway 87 in San Jose. He died at the scene, the office said. Romero is survived by his wife and four children.

(L-R) Deputy Richard Reynolds, Deputy Arturo Romero Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

"Please join us in honoring these remarkable heroes by keeping their families and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said a press statement from the sheriff's office. "Troy and Arturo will forever be remembered for their extraordinary service, their profound impact on the lives they touched, and their unwavering dedication to the communities of Santa Clara County."

The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) was hosting two online fundraisers for the deputies' families.