Fatal crash shuts portion of Highway 87 in San Jose
A fatal crash early Saturday morning shut down a portion of Highway 87 near downtown San Jose.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person was dead in the crash just before the Interstate Highway 280 connector, at 4:52 a.m. on Saturday.
Southbound traffic on 87 was being diverted onto Interstate Highway 280 northbound following the fatal crash.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
