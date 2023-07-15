Fatal crash shuts portion of Highway 87 in San Jose

A fatal crash early Saturday morning shut down a portion of Highway 87 near downtown San Jose.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person was dead in the crash just before the Interstate Highway 280 connector, at 4:52 a.m. on Saturday.

Southbound traffic on 87 was being diverted onto Interstate Highway 280 northbound following the fatal crash.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.