2 people seriously hurt in fire at Pittsburg apartment complex

Two people were injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Pittsburg on Monday morning, officials said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported the fire at about 8:20 a.m. on the 2100 block of Crestview Drive and said it had gone to a second alarm.

Two patients were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Con Fire said.

The fire was knocked down but crews were still on the scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.