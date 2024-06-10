Watch CBS News
2 people seriously hurt in fire at Pittsburg apartment complex

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Two people were injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Pittsburg on Monday morning, officials said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported the fire at about 8:20 a.m. on the 2100 block of Crestview Drive and said it had gone to a second alarm.

Two patients were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Con Fire said.

The fire was knocked down but crews were still on the scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 9:18 AM PDT

